Tracking several systems that will bring rounds of rain to the Mid-South

Several systems will move through the Mid-South this upcoming week, giving us lots of clouds and several rounds of rain.
Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy through Sunday with south winds around 10 to 15 mph. Highs will climb into the lower to middle 60s region wide, all ahead of our next weather system. Clouds will thicken tonight, and rain chances will begin to build across the Mid-South. A cold front will push into the region, giving us our rain chances tonight into Monday. Lows tonight will remain mild, in the middle 50s with south winds around 15 mph.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Rain: 20%. Winds: South around 10-15 mph. High: 64.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Rain: 70%. Winds: South around 15 mph. Low: 55.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Rain and few rumbles of thunder are likely for Monday. Highs will happen early in the day tomorrow, in the 50s and drop behind the front bringing the rain, through the afternoon. Lows Monday night will dip into the 40s as winds shift out of the north through the day. Tuesday we will see a few showers possible, otherwise cloudy skies prevail and highs only warm into the upper 40s with lows in the lower 40s. More widespread rain is expected on Wednesday, cloudy skies prevail and highs will reach into the lower 50s with lows in the lower 40s. Rain will push out by early Thursday morning and skies will gradually clear through the day, highs will only warm into the upper 40s to lower 50s with lows in the lower 30s. Friday and Saturday are looking much drier, with highs in the 40s and 50s under partly cloudy skies and lows in the lower 30s.
