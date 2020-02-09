Tracking several systems that will bring rounds of rain to the Mid-South

THE WEEK AHEAD: Rain and few rumbles of thunder are likely for Monday. Highs will happen early in the day tomorrow, in the 50s and drop behind the front bringing the rain, through the afternoon. Lows Monday night will dip into the 40s as winds shift out of the north through the day. Tuesday we will see a few showers possible, otherwise cloudy skies prevail and highs only warm into the upper 40s with lows in the lower 40s. More widespread rain is expected on Wednesday, cloudy skies prevail and highs will reach into the lower 50s with lows in the lower 40s. Rain will push out by early Thursday morning and skies will gradually clear through the day, highs will only warm into the upper 40s to lower 50s with lows in the lower 30s. Friday and Saturday are looking much drier, with highs in the 40s and 50s under partly cloudy skies and lows in the lower 30s.