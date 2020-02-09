Triathletes donate $2,000 to re-mark Shelby Farms trails

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The trails at Shelby Farms will be a safer and a little easier to navigate, thanks to a donation from a group of triathletes.
The trails at Shelby Farms offer a chance for people to enjoy the great outdoors.
"This park is so important to the Memphis community," said Larry Townsend.
Townsend, known to his friends as "Wolfman," is a longtime cyclist.
"I've been on these trails since 1974," said Townsend.
He says one area of concern has been the lack of trail markers. Many have washed away or faded through the years. As a result, he says it could take longer for help to arrive during an emergency.
"People get down there and get lost, don't know where they are," said Townsend. "There's a lot of people coming in from out of town. They don't know where in the world they're going."
His triathlon team, Terrapin Racing, wanted to fix that. On Sunday, they gathered at Shelby Farms and donated a check for $2,000 to the Mid-South Trails Association.
"We're just doing our part to help," said Townsend.
Tulio Bertorini, the president of the Mid-South Trails Association, says the money will be used to re-mark the trails with a GPS component.
"These trail markers are going to be put out every quarter mile," said Bertorini. "They'll also have a GPS location number, so if you get hurt on the trail or lost, you call emergency personnel, they can come and get you and know where to find you."
He says work should start in about a month, making the trails safer for all who use them.
