Arkansas, Tennessee meet in conference play

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Arkansas has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Tennessee has relied on freshmen. For the Razorbacks, seniors Mason Jones, Jimmy Whitt Jr. and Adrio Bailey have collectively scored 55 percent of the team's points this season, including 61 percent of all Razorbacks points over their last five. In the other locker room, freshmen .MIGHTY MASON: Jones has connected on 33.3 percent of the 138 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 9 for 25 over the last three games. He's also made 81.8 percent of his foul shots this season.