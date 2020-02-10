Family of teen killed by Memphis police officer files new federal lawsuit seeking $17M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new federal lawsuit was filed against a former Memphis Police Officer for his involvement in a deadly officer-involved shooting in 2015.
In 2015, Memphis Police Officer Conner Schilling got into a physical altercation with unarmed 19-year-old Darrius Stewart after Schilling apprehended Stewart for outstanding warrants. Part of that altercation was caught on camera. The part not caught on camera was Schilling shooting and killing Stewart.
A new federal lawsuit filed against Schilling on behalf of Stewart’s mother claims the former Memphis Police Officer’s actions violated Stewart’s civil rights. The suit is seeking a $17 million settlement.
We sat down with attorney Randy Fishman, who’s practiced law for 40 years and is well versed in civil rights cases. We asked Fishman what attorneys representing the Stewart family will have to prove to win this case.
“That one’s rights were deprived,” Randy Fishman said. “That this person went above and beyond what the circumstances of the particular event called for.”
In 2019, a judge removed the City of Memphis from a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the Stewart family, citing lack of evidence. This new lawsuit only names the now-former Memphis Police Officer, Conner Schilling, who retired from the force after the shooting.
"How difficult of a case is this to prove?" WMC Action News 5 reporter Chris Luther asked.
"My experience they are extraordinarily difficult," Fishman said. "There is a lot you have to overcome."
The attorney representing Stewart’s mother is Malik Shabazz.
