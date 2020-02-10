Mother of 19-year-old killed during 2015 traffic stop sues former MPD officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The mother of a man who was shot and killed by a former Memphis police officer has filed a $17 million lawsuit against that officer.
Mary Stewart, the mother of Darrius Stewart, filed the lawsuit against former MPD officer Conner Schilling in federal court on Friday.
Stewart claims Schilling violated her son’s constitutional rights.
“Darrius Stewart was an unarmed young black man attempting to flee when he was killed by an enraged and impassioned Conner Schilling,” the lawsuit reads.
Schilling shot and killed 19-year-old Darrius Stewart during a 2015 traffic stop in Hickory Hill.
According to police, Stewart resisted as Schilling attempted to take him into custody for outstanding juvenile warrants.
It was during that struggle Stewart was killed. Video captured the struggle, but not the shooting.
A previous lawsuit brought against the City of Memphis and Schilling by the Stewart family was dismissed.
In January 2019, a U.S. District judge dismissed the City of Memphis from the lawsuit, saying there was not enough evidence to suggest the city caused Stewart’s death.
The attorney representing Stewart’s father believes the city should be named in the lawsuit because the city provided the resources, training, equipment for the officer.
After the City was removed from the suit, the Stewart family dismissed Schilling from the suit as well, however, promised to refile.
The City of Memphis is not named in the new lawsuit.
