Husband of Cordova mother missing since May 2019 arrested for murder, evidence tampering

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County deputies have arrested the husband of a Cordova woman missing since May 2019 for her murder.
Investigators say Taquila Hayes last spoke with her mother by text message in May 2019. She was expected at a family gathering but never showed up, and she stopped showing up for work as a nurse in late May.
Hayes’ husband, Carl Hayes, told investigators he last saw her in June but never reported her missing.
Hayes’ mother and sister filed a missing person’s report in August.
Investigators have searched the home she shared with her husband and their 11-year-old son and a nearby wooded area.
Hayes’ mother told WMC Action News 5 in August that she believed her son-in-law killed her daughter.
Carl Hayes was arrested Monday morning for second-degree murder and tampering with or fabricating evidence. Records show he was indicted Feb. 5 and an arrest warrant was issued the same day.
