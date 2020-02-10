JPD: Man arrested after trying to sell cocaine within 1,500 feet of a church

(Source: Jackson Police Department)
February 8, 2020 at 10:17 AM CST - Updated February 10 at 6:24 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police have arrested a 42-year-old man and charged him with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

The arrest happened Friday and, according to police, within 1,500 feet of a church

Charles Shoemate (Source: Jackson Police Department)
After Charles Shoemate was arrested, the narcotics unit executed a search warrant at his home in the 1100 block of Palmyra Street.

There they found cocaine, marijuana, items used for distribution and approximately $5,000 cash.

Shoemate also had active foreign warrants with the Mississippi Department of Corrections and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

