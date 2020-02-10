MDOC reports 16th inmate death in Mississippi prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An inmate serving life in prison for murder has died at the hospital at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.
The inmate’s name has not been released, but state officials say no foul play is suspected. Regardless of this incident, multiple other incidents have involved foul play resulting in prison reform rallies and lawsuits.
Democratic lawmakers believe staff shortages and low pay have made Parchman and other prisons in the state dangerous for guards and inmates amid years of underfunding and neglect.
Late January, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves called for Unit 29 of Parchman to be closed during his State of the State address.
MDOC says an autopsy will be done in this recent case.
This is the 16th inmate to die in a Mississippi Department of Correction prison since Dec. 29.
