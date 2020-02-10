Medical boards not doing enough to protect patients from doctors with history of misconduct, expert says

The American Medical Association, which represents 250,000 doctors nationwide, said in a statement, "Rooting out instances of unethical or illegal behavior within the medical profession is a vital job of the state-run system of physician oversight and regulation. To stamp out misconduct in the practice of medicine, the AMA continues to call on state legislatures to provide the resources that state regulators need to investigate allegations in a fair and timely manner and hold unethical physicians accountable."