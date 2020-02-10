MPD searching for missing man with diminished mental capacity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are desperately searching for a missing 22-year-old man.
Daniel Fuller, 22, was last seen in the 2900 block of Allshore in Parkway Village.
Police said Daniel walked away from his home Friday, Feb. 9. Investigators said he has a diminished mental capacity.
He is 5′7″, 140-lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Daniel was wearing a black shirt, black and burgundy pajama pants, with white and black Jordan tennis shoes.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Daniel Fuller, contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.
