Olive Branch man charged for attempted murder, bond set at $1 million
Suspect Robert Delawrance Phinizee (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 10, 2020 at 2:43 PM CST - Updated February 10 at 3:03 PM

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - A Mississippi man is behind bars after he was charged for the alleged attempted murder of a woman on Monday morning.

Robert Delawrance Phinizee, 44, was arrested after Olive Branch officers responded to a reported disturbance at a home on Keri Cove near Davidson Road. Officers found a 30-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The incident is suspected to have been a domestic dispute.

Phinizee’s bond is set at $1 million.

