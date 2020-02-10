Olive Branch man charged for attempted murder, bond set at $1 million

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - A Mississippi man is behind bars after he was charged for the alleged attempted murder of a woman on Monday morning.
Robert Delawrance Phinizee, 44, was arrested after Olive Branch officers responded to a reported disturbance at a home on Keri Cove near Davidson Road. Officers found a 30-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived.
She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The incident is suspected to have been a domestic dispute.
Phinizee’s bond is set at $1 million.
