Periods of rain the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a break in the rain this afternoon, but another round will arrive tonight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will turn north at 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 40% chance of showers. Low: 41. Winds northeast 5-15 mph.
TUESDAY: There will be scattered showers tomorrow, but rain will not be widespread. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Rain may become more widespread tomorrow night with lows in the low to mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Expect heavy rain and thunderstorms. A few storms could be severe in north Mississippi with damaging wind. Highs will range from the 40s north of Memphis to 60s in north Mississippi.
LATE WEEK: A stray shower could linger early Thursday, but we will clear out late in the day and get sunshine back on Friday. High temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 40s on Thursday and Friday. Low temperatures will dip into the upper 20s on Thursday night.
WEEKEND: Saturday will be nice with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the 50s, but we will have more clouds on Sunday with highs close to 60.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
