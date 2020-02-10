Police respond to deadly triple stabbing in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers are searching for a suspect after a deadly triple stabbing late Sunday night.
Police were called to the 1400 block of Compton around 9:10 Sunday night.
Three stabbing victims were located on the scene. Two were taken to the hospital in critical condition, another was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
One victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Investigators believe the suspect is known to the victims, but he is not yet in custody.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
