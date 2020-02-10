Rain continues and temperatures drop today

REST OF THE WEEK: There will be scattered showers tomorrow, but rain will not be widespread. We will have heavy rain and thunderstorms again on Wednesday. A stray shower could linger early Thursday, but we will clear out late in the day and get sunshine back on Friday. Temperatures will hover around 50 degrees tomorrow and the mid 50s on Wednesday. High temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 40s on Thursday and Friday. Low temperatures will dip into the upper 20s on Thursday night.