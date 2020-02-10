Rain continues and temperatures drop today

We are waking up to widespread rain this morning. A few thunderstorms with heavy rain and frequent lightning will be possible. There will be a break in the rain this afternoon, but another round will arrive tonight. Temperatures will drop from the upper 50s this morning to the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon. Low temperatures will be in the lower 40s tonight.
TODAY: Cloudy. 90%. High: 57. Winds will be north 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 40%. Low: 41. Winds north 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: There will be scattered showers tomorrow, but rain will not be widespread. We will have heavy rain and thunderstorms again on Wednesday. A stray shower could linger early Thursday, but we will clear out late in the day and get sunshine back on Friday. Temperatures will hover around 50 degrees tomorrow and the mid 50s on Wednesday. High temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 40s on Thursday and Friday. Low temperatures will dip into the upper 20s on Thursday night.
WEEKEND: Saturday will be nice with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the 50s, but we will have more clouds on Sunday.
Brittney Bryant
