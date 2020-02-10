‘Ride of Tears’ calls for end to violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunday, activists and community members gathered to call for a stop to the recent violence that took the lives of three children.
A large group packed South Third Street for a prayer that started the Ride of Tears Emergency procession.
The crowd was much larger than organizer Stevie Moore from Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives (F.F.U.N.) expected.
“I don’t know where all these people came from really. But they are here today. I’m so happy, I’m proud, I just want us to stop this killing,” said Stevie Moore, founder of F.F.U.N. “This is a state of emergency because we are talking about the death of three young people, that’s been dead, and nobody said anything. There hasn’t been a tip given, someone knows. So, I’m calling this wake up Memphis.”
The large caravan, escorted by Memphis Police Officers and Shelby County Sheriff's Deputies included about 160 people and dozens of cars.
The event brought out local politicians like Shelby County Commissioner Reginald Milton.
“We want to bring this to the forefront so people can really see this and say the words, ‘we need to do something.’ And that’s what this is about,” said Milton.
Family members who have suffered after losing loved ones to violence in Memphis showed support and received support Saturday.
Jennette Addison's daughter, Toshia "Choosey" Addison was a peace activist and musician who was killed last July.
She hopes statements of non-violence spread through the neighborhoods along the ride makes an impact.
“It's a blessing to be around these people because I am a victim. I am hurt. I'm hurt every day of my life,” said Addison.
With multiple people shouting messages throughout the ride, organizers hope this event inspires Memphians.
“I hope that people see this big impact, this big beautiful crowd and say I want to be a part of this,” said Addison.
“I hope people want to do one little thing, I'm ready to get involved. Simple as that,” said Moore.
Moore says the event doesn't stop Sunday.
On Wednesday the activists will do a ride through Nashville too, hopefully getting the attention of state lawmakers.
