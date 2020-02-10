SCSO investigating after woman found dead in vehicle

February 10, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County detectives are actively working on a homicide investigation after a woman was found shot to death in a car over the weekend according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Shaniqua Irby. She was found dead inside the vehicle on Clinchport Circle near Robertson Road.

Investigators have yet to establish a motive and no suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

