SCSO investigating after woman found dead in vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County detectives are actively working on a homicide investigation after a woman was found shot to death in a car over the weekend according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Shaniqua Irby. She was found dead inside the vehicle on Clinchport Circle near Robertson Road.
Investigators have yet to establish a motive and no suspect information is available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
