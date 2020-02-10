Sources: Trump doesn’t want North Korea summit before Nov. election

Diplomatic efforts have been troublesome

It’s been a year since the two leaders met for discussions that yielded no progress toward the goal of denuclearization. (Source: Pool, CNN)
February 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM CST - Updated February 10 at 11:00 AM

(CNN) – Don’t look for President Donald Trump to meet with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un anytime soon for nuclear talks.

Two sources say the president told senior advisers it won't happen before November’s presidential election.

And diplomatic efforts since then haven't gone anywhere.

Working-level talks between the two countries fell apart in October, with North Korea claiming the United States had come “empty-handed.”

One official familiar with the administration’s efforts described the negotiations as “dead.”

