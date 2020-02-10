Suspect connected to Tunica officer-involved shooting turns himself in, deputies say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect involved in a gas station shooting in Tunica late January has turned himself in after being seen driving a vehicle along with other suspects during the shooting.
Jimmy Dotson was wanted as an accessory in the investigation after Tunica law officials identified him as the driver of a gray Toyota Camry. He turned himself in Monday morning.
Officials say the shooting at the Valero gas station led to an officer-involved shooting.
Following the incident, Tunica County Sherrif’s Office announced Eric Brandon Jr., Jernard Black, and Martrevious Sanders were wanted in connection to the shooting as well.
Black and Sanders were captured in Redwing, Minnesota. Brandon was found in Tunica.
Names of the officer and the individual shot by the officer remain disclosed. The investigation has been under the direction of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.