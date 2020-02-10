Walmart spokesperson says company is working with police on Forrest City store shooting investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting Monday inside a Walmart store in Forrest City, Arkansas marks the third shooting inside a Mid-South Walmart since last summer.
Last week, one person was shot inside a Hickory Hill store after an argument. Both the gunman and the man who was shot were arrested.
Last July, two people were killed and two others injured inside a Walmart in Southaven, Mississippi. The suspect was a disgruntled employee.
A Walmart spokesperson said Monday that they were aware of the incident and working with the Forrest City Police Department to help with the investigation. They referred all other questions to local investigators.
The store will remain closed until further notice while Arkansas State Police investigate the shooting.
