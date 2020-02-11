Best Life: Tigers basketball health in question going into Cincinnati game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Anybody got some chewing gum and baling wire? That may be the only thing left to keep the University of Memphis from losing its entire roster to injury.
A total of three tigers missed action in the tough loss against South Florida Saturday. The score was 75-73.
Precious Achiuwa went down with about 5-minutes left after getting undercut beneath the bucket and falling directly on his hip.
Head Coach Penny Hardaway said he’s questionable going forward.
A couple of minutes later, Lance Thomas had to leave the game in crunch time with what the Tigers said are severe leg cramps - he did not return.
The word on Lance is probable, and backup center Malcolm Dandridge didn’t even play Saturday.
He tweaked his surgically repaired knee in the Tigers previous game against Temple last Wednesday, a game in which he scored a career-high nine points, with six rebounds, a block, and a steal.
Dandridge is also probable according to Hardaway. The Tigers will need all three.
The U of M’s next game is at Cincinnati Thursday Night. The Bearcats are in second place in the AAC at 8-3.
The Tigers are tied for fourth at 6-4.
