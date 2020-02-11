First Horizon Bank warns customers about fake phone calls and text messages targeting account information

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - First Horizon Bank has issued a warning about a recent scheme targeting their customers through phone calls, emails and text messages.
In a warning posted on firsthorizon.com, the bank says their customers are being contacted by a spoofed telephone number that appears on caller ID as First Horizon Bank’s Customer Service department.
The scheme is an attempt to convince customers to hand over account information, passwords and one-time passcodes that enable the takeover of the customer’s account.
“It is essential to remember that First Horizon Bank never will contact you directly and ask for your personal or account information that we already have on file," reads the bank’s online warning. "Additionally, we never will ask you to verify your identity by texting codes or passwords to you to confirm who you are. If First Horizon Bank initiates the call, we already will have at hand the information we need.”
Contact First Horizon Bank’s Customer Service department if you have received a phone call claiming to be from the bank, notice potentially suspicious activity on your account or believe you are a victim of fraud. That phone number is (800) 382-5465.
