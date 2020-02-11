Grizz brass all in on Ja Morant

Grizz brass all in on Ja Morant
By Jarvis Greer | February 11, 2020 at 11:15 AM CST - Updated February 11 at 11:15 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies have some momentum coming home after going 2-1 on their last road trip.

The Grizzlies win at Washington Sunday the capper, but it wouldn’t have come without the wizardry of rookie point guard Ja Morant. The 20-year-old comes through with the first triple-double of his NBA career.

Morant got 25 points with ten rebounds and ten assists.

Memphis Grizzlies Vice President, Zach Kleiman said Ja helps the puzzle pieces fit for a playoff run.

“For this kid, we were hopeful that the basketball IQ, athleticism, the competitiveness would really prove to be a special player. And Ja is ahead of schedule. Ja Morant is absolutely a special player. He’s a unique kid and we’re lucky to have him in Memphis. We’re fortunate to have him..."
Zach Kleiman, Grizzlies Executive Vice President

Ja and the Grizzlies next host the Portland Trail Blazers in the final game before the NBA All-Star Break Wednesday night at FedEx Forum.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.