Grizz brass all in on Ja Morant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies have some momentum coming home after going 2-1 on their last road trip.
The Grizzlies win at Washington Sunday the capper, but it wouldn’t have come without the wizardry of rookie point guard Ja Morant. The 20-year-old comes through with the first triple-double of his NBA career.
Morant got 25 points with ten rebounds and ten assists.
Memphis Grizzlies Vice President, Zach Kleiman said Ja helps the puzzle pieces fit for a playoff run.
Ja and the Grizzlies next host the Portland Trail Blazers in the final game before the NBA All-Star Break Wednesday night at FedEx Forum.
