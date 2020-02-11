Grizzlies V.P. says the team’s future secure with the addition of Winslow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been a minute since Memphis Grizzlies Basketball Guru Zach Kleiman made a State of the Team address.
But no time is better than right now after the Grizzlies wheel and deal at the trade deadline with the team guaranteed to go into the NBA All-Star break with no worse than a .500 record.
Kleiman, the Executive Vice President for Basketball Operations, said the Grizz move to bring in a former lottery pick Justice Winslow from the Miami Heat for Jae Crowder.
Kleiman said, “I don’t think we were going to be able to use that as efficiently as we’d like. And in weighing losing cap space, and in weighing the future draft compensation we would’ve gotten for the different individuals that we sent out, our sense was there was no path to get a player as strong off the court and on the court as Justise Winslow.”
The Grizzlies also get 6′10 center Gorgui Deng from Minnesota to back up the post, and Jordan Bell from the Timberwolves who can back up the small and big forward positions.
