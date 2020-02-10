Heavy rain brings the threat of flood to parts of the Mid-South

THIS WEEK: Scattered showers are likely for much of the Mid-South overnight and through the day tomorrow. Heavier rain will move in from the southwest Tuesday night. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain for much of the day and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will be near 60 early in the day and falling into the upper 30s overnight. Thursday will begin with clouds and end with a clearing sky along with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the mid 20s. Friday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s.