Heavy rain causes flood threat in the Mid-South

There is a Flood Watch in place in north Mississippi through Thursday morning. We are waking up to drizzle and clouds this morning. Temperatures are in the lower 40s and wind chills are in the lower 30s with a north wind. It will be cold all day with high temperatures only in the mid-40s. Rain will be hit or miss this afternoon and much of the area will have several hours without rain. However, the rain will surge north into Mississippi but late afternoon or early evening. Rain will be likely overnight and lows will be in the lower 40s.
TODAY: Cloudy. 40%. High: 45. Winds will be north 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 80%. Low: 42. Winds northeast 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: There will be heavy rain and thunderstorms again on Wednesday. We could receive another 2 inches of rain tomorrow, which could result in flooding. Thursday will be dry, but clouds will linger for most of the day. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s Wednesday but will drop back down on Thursday. High temperatures will only reach the lower to mid-40s on Thursday and Friday. Low temperatures will dip into the 20s on Thursday and Friday night.
WEEKEND: Saturday will be nice with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the 50s, but we will have more clouds on Sunday. A stray shower will be possible late in the day Sunday. High temperatures will be in the 60s Sunday and Monday.
