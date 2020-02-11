Heavy rain causes flood threat in the Mid-South

There is a Flood Watch in place in north Mississippi through Thursday morning. We are waking up to drizzle and clouds this morning. Temperatures are in the lower 40s and wind chills are in the lower 30s with a north wind. It will be cold all day with high temperatures only in the mid-40s. Rain will be hit or miss this afternoon and much of the area will have several hours without rain. However, the rain will surge north into Mississippi but late afternoon or early evening. Rain will be likely overnight and lows will be in the lower 40s.