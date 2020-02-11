Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-WALMART-SHOOTING-ARKANSAS
Gunman dead, 2 officers hurt in shooting at Arkansas Walmart
FORREST CITY, Ark. (AP) — Officials say a gunman is dead and two police officers are injured following a shooting at a Walmart in eastern Arkansas. The shooting took place Monday morning in Forrest City, about 45 miles west of Memphis, Tennessee. Forrest City Police Chief Deon Lee says one of the officers was taken to a hospital in Memphis where he was in surgery but that the initial prognosis is “he's going to be OK.” Forrest City Mayor Cedric Williams says no one else was hurt thanks to the officers' heroism.
AP-US-OFFICER-CHOKES-STUDENT-ARKANSAS-
Arkansas officer on leave after placing student in chokehold
CAMDEN, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas police officer has been put on leave as his department investigates him for placing a student in a chokehold Monday morning in school in an altercation caught on video. A video circulating on Facebook shows Camden Police Officer Jerry Perry standing behind a student, wrapping his arms around his neck and lifting him up multiple times— seemingly attempting to restrain the boy in a school cafeteria. It was not immediately known what precipitated the altercation. Perry was assigned as a school resource officer in Camden High School. Camden Police Chief Boyd Woody says Perry's leave is effective immediately pending investigation.
LITTLE ROCK SCHOOLS
Little Rock schools close for 2 days over teacher sick calls
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock's schools have shut down for two days after hundreds of staff members called in sick. The local teachers' union has hinted that the absences may be tied to ongoing complaints about the state's control of the district. The Little Rock School District announced late Sunday afternoon it had cancelled classes for Monday and Tuesday after more than 250 staff members called in sick. The local teachers' union said it couldn't discuss the medical status of teachers because of privacy laws. But the Little Rock Education Association also called the state's takeover of the district a “confirmed sickness.”
BOY'S KILLING-ARKANSAS
Juror call set for retrial of man convicted in son's death
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A northwest Arkansas judge says at least 100 potential jurors will be called for the retrial of a man charged with killing his 6-year-old son by sexually assaulting him with a stick. Court records first reported by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette show Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren on Friday said a list of 250 potential jurors will be chosen with 100 told to appear Feb. 18 for possible selection for the trial of 50-year-old Mauricio Torres for the 2015 death of Isaiah Torres. Mauricio Torres' 2016 conviction and death sentence was overturned by the state Supreme Court.
DEPUTY SHOOTING-ARKANSAS
Arkansas officers shoot, injure man who hit deputy with car
EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — Multiple deputies in south Arkansas have been placed on leave after a man who authorities say struck a deputy with his car and threatened to shoot officers inside the sheriff's office was shot in the arm. The El Dorado News-Times reports that the incident occurred outside the Union County Sheriff's Office on Friday morning. Sheriff Ricky Roberts told the newspaper that officers approached the man in the parking lot after he made the threats. The man drove toward the approaching officers and struck a chief deputy. None of the injuries in the incident were life threatening.
BOY SLAIN-ARKANSAS
Arkansas man pleads guilty, gets life term for stepson death
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — A prosecuting lawyer says an Arkansan man pleaded guilty to capital murder in the beating death of his 11-year-old stepson last year. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that attorney Kyle Hunter said David Black on Thursday accepted a sentence to life in prison without the chance of parole under the plea agreement. He and Mary Black, the mother of Joseph Carsello, were charged in June in his death. Police found Carsello's body in a Star City camper trailer, about 25 miles southeast of Pine Bluff. Court records show that Mary Black's jury trial is slated for July 9 in Lincoln County.