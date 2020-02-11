Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

VOLUNTEER STATE NICKNAME
Tennessee adopts 'The Volunteer State' as offical nickname
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — State lawmakers have approved a resolution officially designating Tennessee as “The Volunteer State.” The resolution received unanimous approval from the GOP-controlled House on Monday after receiving the same approval in the GOP-controlled Senate the week before. Tennessee first became known as “The Volunteer State” during the War of 1812 due to its prominent role of sending 1,500 volunteer soldiers. However, despite the popularity of the nickname, the resolution's sponsors say it was never officially adopted into Tennessee's statutes. According to the secretary of state's website, the War of 1812 thrust Tennessee into the national spotlight by showcasing its “military and political prowess.”
MISSING WOMAN
Husband of missing Tennessee woman charged with murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee prosecutor says a man whose wife disappeared last year has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge in the case. Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich's office said in a news release Monday that 43-year-old Carl Hayes was also charged with tampering with evidence and was being held on $2 million bond. Sheriff's office investigators said 41-year-old Taquila Hayes disappeared in May, and her mother filed a missing person report in August, saying she had not seen or heard from her daughter in more than two months. Online jail records didn't indicate whether Carl Hayes was represented by a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.
MAN KILLED-CHILD ENDANGERMENT
Police: Drunken driver with baby in car fatally struck man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man is accused of driving under the influence with a baby in his car when he hit and killed a man. News outlets report 25-year-old Semarcus Carter is expected in court Monday. An affidavit says Carter had a strong smell of alcohol, glossy eyes and slurred speech after the collision Saturday night. Maurice Dickerson was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say Carter admitted to drinking hours before the crash. His 8-month-old son and another passenger were also in the car at the time of the incident. It's unclear whether Carter had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
FEMALE JUSTICES-DINNER
Female justices featured at Tennessee university forum
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Several current and former female justices on the Tennessee Supreme Court are set to participate in a forum and dinner. The event is scheduled for Monday at Lipscomb University in Nashville. Speakers at the forum will include justices Cornelia Clark, Sharon Lee and Holly Kirby, and former justices Janice Holder and Penny White. The event's speakers were chosen in honor of 100 years of women's suffrage. In August 1920, Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
AP-US-SMALL-JET-CRASH-GEORGIA
NTSB to examine weather, other factors in crash of small jet
CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — Federal investigators say they'll continue examining wreckage Monday after the crash of a small jet in the north Georgia mountains that killed all four people on board. A deputy coroner says three men and one woman were killed in the crash. Their names haven't been released. Authorities say there was snow in north Georgia around the time the plane crashed shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday in a remote part of Gordon County. National Transportation Safety Board investigator Heidi Kemner says weather conditions are among many factors that will be investigated in coming days and weeks.
BURGLARY-LIST
Prosecutors: Thief dropped journal with list of homes to hit
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee say they busted a well-organized burglar after he allegedly dropped a notebook containing a list of other places he planned to target. Davidson County court records accuse 49-year-old Robert Shull Goddard of breaking into a Nashville home last month. The Tennessean reports prosecutors say Goddard left behind a list of addresses, including one for another home that had been burglarized the same day. Investigators determined the suspect's identify through notes his daughter left in the journal. Jail records show Goddard is being held on burglary and theft charges.