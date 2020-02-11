MBI searching for missing 67-year-old man

HINDS CO., Miss. (WMC) - Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are searching for a missing 67-year-old man.
Clyde Lee Mclean was last seen Monday around 4:00 p.m. in the 7000 block of Terry Rd. in Terry, Mississippi in Hinds County.
Mclean is a white male, 5′6″, weighs 175-lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt.
Officers believe Mclean could be driving a 2002, gray Mazda TLX with Mississippi tag HNC1759.
Investigators said Mclean has a medical condition that could impair his judgment.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Clyde Lee Mclean, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department at 601-352-1523.
