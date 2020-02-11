Mid-South police chief indicted for misconduct and theft of property, TBI says

SELMER, Tenn. (WMC) - Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have indicted the Selmer Police Cheif, Neal Burks, on two counts.
Dec. 11, 2019, the local DA requested the TBI investigate the theft of a cell phone held as seized property by the Selmer Police Department.
Investigators determined Burks was responsible for taking the cell phone.
Monday, the McNairy County Grand Jury returned indictments. Burks has been charged with one count of official misconduct and one count theft of property under $1,000.
He was booked that day and released on a $5,000 bond. Burks’ son was also charged in this case.
