Middle Tenn. looks for road win vs UAB

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Blue Raiders have scored 67.9 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 65.3 per game they recorded in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JONES: Jones has connected on 39.7 percent of the 156 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 23 over his last three games. He's also converted 86.4 percent of his free throws this season.