More rain on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More clouds and maybe a shower or two. Highs will be in the mid 40s for most areas with a north wind at 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Rain will become widespread again overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s. Winds will be northeast 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Expect heavy rain and a few thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong in extreme northeast Mississippi. High wind or hail would be the main threat. Highs will range from the 40s north of Memphis to 60s in north Mississippi. Rain will taper off Wednesday night with colder air returning. Lows will drop into the 30s.
LATE WEEK: Expect clouds early Thursday, but we will clear out in the afternoon with more sunshine on Friday. High temperatures will range from the upper 30s to low 40s on Thursday and Friday. Low temperatures will dip into the low to mid 20s Thursday and Friday night.
WEEKEND: Saturday will be nice with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low to mid 50s, but we will have more clouds on Sunday with highs around 60. A few showers are possible late Sunday night into Monday of next week.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
