Woman who had alleged relationship with former MPD officer arrested on drug charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - She’s a woman linked to a 2017 murder. She’s also accused of a romantic relationship with a police lieutenant who investigated the murder.
Now, she’s behind bars. Bridgett Stafford was arrested last week after police found her inside a known drug house where officers and U.S. Marshals were serving an arrest warrant for someone else.
According to an affidavit, officers found Stafford sleeping in a back bedroom.
They also found guns and drugs throughout the house and inside Stafford’s purse.
She faces several charges, including possession of a firearm, possession of meth, and possession of a controlled substance.
Stafford is expected to appear in court Tuesday morning.
Police said she was also the center of an internal police investigation into former Memphis police homicide detective, Eric Kelly.
The police internal affairs file has shocking details about the sexual relationship Kelly had with Stafford. Files also show Kelly helped Stafford become a stripper.
The 26-year police veteran resigned before an internal investigation could be completed into his relationship with Stafford.
She’s also charged as an accessory in the 2017 murder of a 60-year-old chemist from Little Rock.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.