CCA: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 12, 2020 at 5:13 PM CST - Updated February 12 at 5:13 PM

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) _ Corrections Corp. of America (CXW) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The Brentwood, Tennessee-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $69.8 million, or 59 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $42 million, or 35 cents per share.

The prison operator, based in Brentwood, Tennessee, posted revenue of $497.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $311.9 million. Revenue was reported as $1.98 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, CCA expects its per-share funds from operations to range from 49 cents to 53 cents.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $2.30 to $2.40 per share.

The company's shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $17.39, a decrease of 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CXW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CXW