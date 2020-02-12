CCA: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) _ Corrections Corp. of America (CXW) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.
The Brentwood, Tennessee-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $69.8 million, or 59 cents per share, in the period.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had net income of $42 million, or 35 cents per share.
The prison operator, based in Brentwood, Tennessee, posted revenue of $497.8 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $311.9 million. Revenue was reported as $1.98 billion.
For the current quarter ending in April, CCA expects its per-share funds from operations to range from 49 cents to 53 cents.
The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $2.30 to $2.40 per share.
The company's shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $17.39, a decrease of 13% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CXW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CXW