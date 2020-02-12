Cincy seeks revenge on Memphis

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Cincinnati has been fueled by senior leadership while Memphis has leaned on freshmen this year. Seniors Jarron Cumberland, Tre Scott, Chris Vogt and Jaevin Cumberland have collectively accounted for 63 percent of Cincinnati's scoring this season and 72 percent of the team's points over its last five games. On the other side, freshmen Precious Achiuwa, Alex Lomax, D.J. Jeffries, Lester Quinones and Boogie Ellis have combined to account for 64 percent of all Memphis scoring, including 83 percent of the team's points over its last five.