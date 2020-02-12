Convicted killer gets life plus 30 years in prison for Memphis murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years for a Whitehaven murder.
Antoine Adams, 30, was convicted for the robbery and shooting death of another man in 2017. A Criminal Court jury convicted Adams of first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery following a trial last month.
He was sentenced to life in prison for the murder and 30 years for the robbery.
Investigators said the incident happened Feb. 6, 2017 when Marquis Bell, 23, was approached by Adams codefendant, Octavious Bland, 24, in the 4200 block of Eastwind Drive in Whitehaven.
Authorities said an argument broke out and Bland began shooting the victim as Adams approached from behind and also fired shots at the victim.
Once Bell fell to the ground, Adams, who had four prior felony convictions, stood over him and shot him in the head. The victim was shot ten times, including three times in the head.
In 2017, Bland plead guilty to second-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
