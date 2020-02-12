Hardaway trying to boost Tigers confidence in wake of injured players

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just how many healthy bodies will the Memphis Tigers have on the college hardwood Thursday night at Cincinnati might be getting clearer.
U of M head coach Penny Hardaway said both Lance Thomas and Malcolm Dandridge are back at practice and should be ready to go against the Bearcats.
Forward Precious Achiuwa has yet to lace em up since taking that hard fall in the loss to USF last Saturday.
It’s not so much the physical health of the players Hardaway is worried about, it’s their mental approach.
Hardaway said the rash of recent injuries leading to losses has gut-punched his team full of first and second-year players.
“They’re already kinda emotional about their own game,” Hardaway said. “And if you push them too hard then they’ll fold. You gotta kinda mix some good with some bad and make it 50-50. You can’t just be all one thing."
