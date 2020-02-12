Hardin County man rescued after being trapped in home by high water near Pickwick Dam

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A Hardin County man was rescued Monday night after he was found trapped in his home by high water near the Pickwick Dam.
The Hardin County Fire Department responded to a missing person report around 9:15 that night learning a man was last seen four hours earlier treading through chest-deep water. Firefighters were told the man was going back to the home to rescue his dogs.
Firefighters used three boats to find the man who was trapped inside the home. He along with 2 dogs and a cat were rescued.
Hardin County Fire Department warns citizens of the dangers of water asking them to avoid walking or driving through dangerous conditions.
