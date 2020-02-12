Heavy rain and storms continue today

It is another wet morning with widespread rain. It's also a cold morning with temperatures in the lower 40s and wind chills in the 30s. High temperatures will reach the lower 50s in most areas, but temperatures will drop into the 30s tonight. Rain will be on and off through early evening and a few thunderstorms with gusty winds will be possible. The heavy rain will move east of here tonight, but there will still be patchy drizzle through tomorrow morning. A flood watch remains in effect through tomorrow morning with another 1-2 inches of rain possible today.
TODAY: Cloudy. 100%. High: 53. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 60%. Low: 38. Winds west 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Drizzle will end after late morning, but clouds will hang around all day tomorrow. Sunshine will finally make an appearance on Friday. High temperatures will only reach the lower to mid-40s on Thursday and Friday, but wind chills will be in the 30s. Low temperatures will dip into the 20s on Thursday and Friday night.
WEEKEND: Saturday will be nice with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the 50s, but we will have more clouds on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the 60s Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: There will be a chance for showers at the beginning of next week, but it will be much warmer. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s Monday and near 70 Tuesday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
