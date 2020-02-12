Heavy rain and storms continue today

It is another wet morning with widespread rain. It's also a cold morning with temperatures in the lower 40s and wind chills in the 30s. High temperatures will reach the lower 50s in most areas, but temperatures will drop into the 30s tonight. Rain will be on and off through early evening and a few thunderstorms with gusty winds will be possible. The heavy rain will move east of here tonight, but there will still be patchy drizzle through tomorrow morning. A flood watch remains in effect through tomorrow morning with another 1-2 inches of rain possible today.