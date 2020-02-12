Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 25 points, and the 12th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats rallied from their biggest halftime deficit this season to beat Vanderbilt 78-64. With the win, Kentucky keeps a piece of the lead atop the Southeastern Conference standings with Auburn and LSU. The Wildcats also won their eighth straight over Vanderbilt, though this was the fifth time in this streak that they've had to rally from a double-digit deficit. This time, they trailed by as much as 14 in the first half and were down 36-27 at halftime before rallying to win coach John Calipari's 400th game at Kentucky.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Freshman Santiago Vescovi had 20 points and eight assists before fouling out to set career highs in both categories as the Volunteers trounced Arkansas 82-61. Arkansas (16-8, 4-7 SEC) lost its third consecutive game, shot a season-low 30.6% and fell by double figures for the first time all season. The Razorbacks had been one of only nine Division I teams to avoid any double-digit defeats. Arkansas played a third straight game without second-leading scorer Isaiah Joe. Tennessee (14-10, 6-5) played a fourth consecutive game without starting guard Josiah-Jordan James.
UNDATED (AP) — Louisville and defending national champion Vanderbilt bring No. 1 rankings into the college baseball season. Each is listed atop three of the six major polls. Louisville made its deepest postseason run in 2019 and returns three top starting pitchers and most of its bullpen. Vanderbilt features two of the biggest names in the college game in Austin Martin and Kumar Rocker. Martin is poised to be the No. 1 overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft. Rocker threw a no-hitter in super regionals and was Most Outstanding Player of the College World Series. The season opens Friday.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC has traded standout defender Walker Zimmerman to expansion Nashville for at least $950,000 in allocation money. The club also acquired an international roster spot for the upcoming season. Zimmerman has been a stalwart in LAFC's defense since its inaugural season two years ago. He was an MLS All-Star and an MLS Best XI selection last season while LAFC won the Supporters' Shield with Major League Soccer's best record.