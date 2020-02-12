Hustle hit heavy G League All-Star haul

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Hustle is the only team in the G-League west with 4 players to make the mid-season All-Star team.
Former Arkansas star Dusty Hannahs averages 21 points and is hitting 40% from three. Forward Yuta Watanabe is blossoming in his second season in Southaven, putting up 17 points and 5.3 boards.
Newcomer Jarrod Uthoff is filling up the stat sheet with 18.7 and 10.7 rebounds a game. Josh Jackson, who was recently called up to the big club after spending all season with the Hustle, is throwing it down for 20.3 and 7.5 boards a game.
The Hustle is powering their way to the top spot for the NBA G-League Playoffs after winning at the Agua Caliente Clippers Tuesday 11-97.
The Hustle improves to 25-10 on the season.
