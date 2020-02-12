Lafayette County Schools dismissing early for weather concerns

LAFAYETTE CO., Miss (WMC) - Students in Lafayette County, Mississippi will be going home early Wednesday afternoon.
The Lafayette County School District announced on Facebook they will be dismissing early today. Elementary schools will dismiss at 2:15 p.m., LMS and LHS will dismiss at 2:30 p.m.
The schools will be dismissing early for predicted weather concerns.
Investigators said all after-school activities are canceled today.
Check back for updates on the dismissals.
