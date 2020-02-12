Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

OFFICER CHOKES STUDENT-ARKANSAS
Student: 'I feared for my life' as officer put in chokehold
CAMDEN, Ark. (AP) — A student says he feared for his life when a police officer placed him in a chokehold following a fight that broke out in an Arkansas high school. A video that circulated on Facebook Monday showed Camden Police Officer Jerry Perry standing ninth-grade student Dekyrion Ellis wrapping his arms around his neck and lifting him up multiple times to restrain the boy at Camden Fairview High School. Dekyrion tells KTVE that he “blacked out" when the officer restrained him. Dekyrion, who's black, says the altercation with the white officer stemmed from a fight the student engaged in with another student that morning. Perry is on leave pending investigation.
AP-US-PAPER-MILL-ARKANSAS
Arkansas community pitches Chinese mill site to other firms
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A site in southwest Arkansas that has been on hold for a $1.8 billion Chinese paper mill project is being pitched to other industrial prospects due to trade tensions. Sun Paper announced in 2016 it would build a facility on the 1,000-acre site in Arkadelphia. The project has since faced uncertainty because of President Donald Trump's ongoing trade dispute with China. The Arkadelphia Regional Economic Development Alliance announced this week that it has decided to market the site to other prospects. State officials say they and the company remain committed to the project.
BLOOMBERG-ARKANSAS
Little Rock mayor endorses Bloomberg's presidential bid
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock's mayor has endorsed Mike Bloomberg's bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. Mayor Frank Scott announced his support Monday for the former New York City mayor and billionaire. Bloomberg's campaign also named Scott co-chairman of the Mike for Black America National Leadership Council. Scott took office last year and is the first popularly elected African-American mayor in Little Rock's history. Ïn a statement released by Bloomberg's campaign, Scott praised Bloomberg as having a “proven track record."
AP-US-ARKANSAS-LAWMAKER-THREATENED
Arkansas lawmaker calls for changes after police encounter
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A black Arkansas lawmaker plans to introduce legislation to address policing after officers drew guns on her and another black politician who had called 911 to report harassment. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Democratic state Rep. Vivian Flowers said the planned legislation would address body-cameras; data collection; penalties for filing false police reports; and limits to police use of force. Flowers and state House candidate Ryan Davis say they were talking to each other on the sidewalk on Feb. 3 when two white residents questioned why they were in the neighborhood. The politicians and one of the residents then heard a gunshot.
AP-US-WALMART-SHOOTING-ARKANSAS
Gunman dead, 2 officers hurt in shooting at Arkansas Walmart
FORREST CITY, Ark. (AP) — Officials say a gunman is dead and two police officers are injured following a shooting at a Walmart in eastern Arkansas. The shooting took place Monday morning in Forrest City, about 45 miles west of Memphis, Tennessee. Forrest City Police Chief Deon Lee says one of the officers was taken to a hospital in Memphis where he was in surgery but that the initial prognosis is “he's going to be OK.” Forrest City Mayor Cedric Williams says no one else was hurt thanks to the officers' heroism.
