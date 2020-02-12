Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ELECTION 2020-BLOOMBERG
Inside Mike Bloomberg's big play for black voters
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has been aggressively courting black voters while his rivals have been battling it out in majority-white Iowa and New Hampshire. The billionaire presidential candidate's effort, backed by millions in ads, has taken him across Southern states that vote on Super Tuesday and where African American voters can decide a Democratic primary. The outreach aims squarely at former Vice President Joe Biden, who's banking on black voters to resuscitate his bid after poor showings in Iowa and New Hampshire. It's also forcing Bloomberg to respond to criticism of his criminal justice policies as mayor of New York.
Tampon tax break faces resistance in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A proposal to include feminine hygiene products during Tennessee's annual sales-tax holiday is facing resistance from lawmakers concerned about the lack of limit on on such purchases. According to the legislation, tampons, menstrual pads and other similar products would be tax free during Tennessee's three day weekend where certain goods can be purchased tax free. The Republican-controlled hearing originally was poised to give the bill a negative recommendation during Tuesday's hearing but held off to give the bill's Democratic sponsor more time to address questions about the funding.
Trial set in former NBA player Lorenzen Wright's killing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A judge has set an October trial date for a Tennessee man charged with conspiring with the ex-wife of Lorenzen Wright to kill the former NBA player more than nine years ago. Shelby County judge Lee Coffee told Billy Ray Turner during a Tuesday court hearing that his trial has been scheduled for Oct. 26 after prosecutors and his defense attorney agreed on that day. A trial in Wright's July 2010 slaying in Memphis would involve one of the most highly publicized murder cases in the city's history. Turner has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy.
USGS: Five earthquakes rattle area near Great Smoky park
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey reports five small earthquakes rattled an area near the Great SmokyiMountain National Park. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the USGS says the first quake registered at 2:48 a.m. on Tuesday and the last was reported at 6:56 a.m. The agency says all the quakes were small, between magnitude 1.3 and 1.7. The earthquake swarm hit in a small area about 25 miles southwest of Knoxville, Tennessee, near the North Carolina border and were deemed as likely too small to be felt by people in the area.
Asian carp roundup in Kentucky opens new front in battle
GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) — A roundup of Asian carp on Kentucky Lake using 1,000-foot-long (305 meters) nets is opening a new front in a 15-year battle to halt their advance. The invasive fish threaten to upend aquatic ecosystems, starve out native fish and wipe out endangered mussel and snail populations along the Mississippi River and dozens of tributaries. According to data compiled by The Associated Press, state and federal agencies together have spent roughly $607 million to stop them since 2004. Until recently most of the effort was focused on keeping them out of the Great Lakes. Now Southern states are becoming more active. Projects in the works are expected to push the price tag to about $1.5 billion over the next decade.
Crews clearing mudslide in road near Great Smoky Mountains
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Crews are clearing a 70-foot-high mud slide from the Spur connecting the Tennessee tourist towns of Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge. According to the National Parks Service, staff from the Great Smoky Mountains and the Federal Highway Administration assessed the mudslide on Tuesday morning and were hoping to have it cleared by Tuesday night. They estimate it will require at least 45 dump truck loads to haul away the mud covering the northbound lanes on the Spur. That's a part of U.S. Highway 441 that runs over park land. Northbound traffic was being detoured for about a mile.