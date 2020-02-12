Mid-South principal arrested for refusing to take breathalyzer during traffic stop

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A Mid-South high school principal was arrested last weekend during a traffic stop in Tunica County.
Jacob Stripling is the principal at Olive Branch High School in DeSoto County.
Tunica County Chief Deputy Randy Stewart says an officer conducted a traffic stop on Stripling Saturday and Stripling refused to take a breathalyzer test.
Stripling was booked into jail just before 8 p.m. He was cited for failure to yield and DUI refusal.
Stripling was released from jail on his own recognizance.
DeSoto County Schools confirms with WMC Action News 5 that Stripling was placed on administrative leave Wednesday pending an investigation.
