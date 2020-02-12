Mid-South principal arrested for refusing to take breathalyzer during traffic stop

Olive Branch High School Principal Jacob Stripling was arrested during a traffic stop Feb. 8, 2020 in Tunica County. He was cited for refusing to take a breathalyzer and failure to yield. (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 12, 2020 at 3:55 PM CST - Updated February 12 at 3:55 PM

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A Mid-South high school principal was arrested last weekend during a traffic stop in Tunica County.

Jacob Stripling is the principal at Olive Branch High School in DeSoto County.

Tunica County Chief Deputy Randy Stewart says an officer conducted a traffic stop on Stripling Saturday and Stripling refused to take a breathalyzer test.

Stripling was booked into jail just before 8 p.m. He was cited for failure to yield and DUI refusal.

Stripling was released from jail on his own recognizance.

DeSoto County Schools confirms with WMC Action News 5 that Stripling was placed on administrative leave Wednesday pending an investigation.

