More rain and a few afternoon storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms could be strong in extreme northeast Mississippi. Gusty wind or hail would be the main threat. Highs will range from the 40s in Memphis and areas along the Mississippi River to 60s in northeast Mississippi. Rain totals will range from 1-2”.
TONIGHT: Rain will taper off with colder air returning. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s with a northwest wind at 10-15 mph.
THURSDAY: Expect clouds early Thursday, but some sun may break out in the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the low to mid 40s. Low temperatures will dip into the low to mid 20s Thursday night.
FRIDAY: Full sunshine returns with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Lows will be in the upper 20s Friday night.
WEEKEND: Saturday will be nice with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low to mid 50s, but we will have a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with highs around 60.
NEXT WEEK: A few showers are possible late Monday or Tuesday with highs in the 60s to around 70 early next week.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
