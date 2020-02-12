MPD: 2 children injured in critical crash at Berlcair intersection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are on the scene of a critical crash near the intersection McCrory Avenue and Stratford Road that has sent two children to the hospital.
According to the Memphis Police Department, both children have been taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. One is reported to be in critical condition and the other in non-critical condition.
Officers are redirecting traffic in the area.
This is an ongoing investigation. This story will be updated as information becomes available.
