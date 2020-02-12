Orange Mound man pleads guilty on trial day, sentenced 18 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Orange Mound man is facing 18 years in prison for the murder of a man back in 2016 that stemmed from an argument. The district attorney’s office says he plead guilty Tuesday, the day of his trial.
Rodricus Mason, 26, was set for trial this week but instead plead guilty to felony charges of voluntary manslaughter and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
The DA’s office says investigators uncovered that Mason shot and killed 23-year-old Roan Garden after the two had an argument in the parking lot of a convenience store on Kimball Avenue in July 2016.
Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee approved the settlement.
