Proposed ‘food holiday’ would eliminate sales tax in June, July

But Governor Bill Lee’s administration has already said it’s against the measure a spokesperson said, “The governor is always open to finding prudent ways to cutting taxes, and his FY2021 budget proposal does cut the professional privilege tax in half and returns $100 million to county and municipal governments. We believe our plan is the most efficient and accountable way to put more money in the pockets of hardworking Tennesseans and doesn’t present situations that could disrupt state services, jeopardize the state’s bond ratings, or throw the budget out of balance.”