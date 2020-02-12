SBA provides loans for DeSoto County residents impacted by last month’s storm, tornadoes

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Mid-South residents impacted by last month’s tornadoes are getting some much needed assistance.
The U.S. Small Business Administration is in DeSoto County helping those who need it most.
Inside the DeSoto County Health Department, representatives are ready to help those in need.
"There are loan intake officers right here who can help you completely fill in the whole process," said Public Affairs Specialist with the U.S. Small Business Administration Tamim Choudhury.
The U.S. Small Business Administration approved Governor Tate Reeve's request for disaster assistance after tornadoes ripped through parts of North Mississippi.
"You are at a situation where you need all of the assistance you can get so take advantage of the fact that we're right here," said Choudhury.
There's no cost to file an application. These low-interest, long-term loans are for homeowners, renters, businesses and non-profits. Interest rates for homeowners can be as low as 1.5 percent and for businesses as low as 3.8 percent.
So far, representatives say 10 people have stopped by the health department to file applications, but this assistance isn't just for DeSoto County residents.
"Those who are around the area don't think that you're not included because these disasters they don't see any borders," said Choudhury.
Just last week, WMC Action News 5 cameras were there as state and federal officials assessed the damage in DeSoto County. No word yet if they’ll receive federal assistance.
"We're already in the millions of dollars on what the county alone has spent. That's not counting some of the cities that helped us with mutual aid," said Josh Harper with DeSoto County Emergency Services.
In the meantime, SBA officers will be at the health department until Feb. 25 -- Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.