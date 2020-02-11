Tracking rain, the potential for flooding, & the possibility of storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Periods of Rain Wind: NE 5-10
WEDNESDAY: Rain & Thunderstorms Wind: 56 High: SW 5-10
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers Wind: W 5-10 Low: 39
THIS WEEK: Showers move in from the southwest late tonight and spread north and east through the early morning hours. Heavy rain will be possible at times, especially during the morning commute. Periods of rain will continue through the day with heavier rain and thunderstorms moving through during the late afternoon and evening hours. Rainfall amounts of one to three inches will be possible in many areas, including Memphis, which could lead to flooding. Rain will exit the area tomorrow night but clouds will linger. Thursday will begin with cloudy sky and then gradually clear through the the day. High temperatures will only reach the mid 40s with overnight lows falling into the mid 20s. Friday will be mostly sunny and chilly with afternoon highs near 40 and overnight lows in the upper 20s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures near 70.
