Tracking rain, the potential for flooding, & the possibility of storms

THIS WEEK: Showers move in from the southwest late tonight and spread north and east through the early morning hours. Heavy rain will be possible at times, especially during the morning commute. Periods of rain will continue through the day with heavier rain and thunderstorms moving through during the late afternoon and evening hours. Rainfall amounts of one to three inches will be possible in many areas, including Memphis, which could lead to flooding. Rain will exit the area tomorrow night but clouds will linger. Thursday will begin with cloudy sky and then gradually clear through the the day. High temperatures will only reach the mid 40s with overnight lows falling into the mid 20s. Friday will be mostly sunny and chilly with afternoon highs near 40 and overnight lows in the upper 20s.